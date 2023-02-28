Playtika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $275.3 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.