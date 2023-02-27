Pinnacle West: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Monday reported a loss of $24 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Monday reported a loss of $24 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $483.6 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

