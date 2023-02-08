Pilgrim’s Pride: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $155 million…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $155 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $745.9 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.47 billion.

