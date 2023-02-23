Personalis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $113.3 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $65 million.

