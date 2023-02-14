PerkinElmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137.7 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137.7 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $741.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $579.2 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.94 billion.

