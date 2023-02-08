Performance Food: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $71.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $13.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.