Perdoceo Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported profit of $16 million in…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported profit of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $176.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.9 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $695.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRDO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.