Latest News

Penumbra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:18 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $221.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $847.1 million.

