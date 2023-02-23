Live Radio
Pembina Pipeline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 7:07 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $179 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.29 billion, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

