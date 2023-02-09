PC Connection: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8…

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.2 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

