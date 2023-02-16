PBF Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $637.8 million.…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $637.8 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.41 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.95 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.88 billion, or $22.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.83 billion.

