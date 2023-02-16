Paramount Global-B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.15 billion.

