Pan American Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $172.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $375.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $340.1 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

