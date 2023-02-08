O’Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $528.6 million.…

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $8.37 per share.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $8.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.71 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.17 billion, or $33.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.41 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $35.75 to $36.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion.

