OPKO Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $185.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $328.4 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

