CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 767½ 771½ 762¾ 768 —1¼ May 778½ 782¾ 773½ 779¼ —1 Jul 782¾ 787¼ 778¾ 783¾ —1½ Sep 791 796 787¾ 792¼ —2 Dec 805¼ 809¾ 801¼ 806 —2 Mar 812½ 815½ 809¾ 813¼ —3 May 810 810¾ 809¾ 810¾ —4¾ Est. sales 38,736. Wed.’s sales 134,103 Wed.’s open int 369,351 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 676½ 677¼ 674¼ 675¼ —1 May 674¼ 674¾ 671¾ 673¾ — ¼ Jul 663½ 663¾ 660½ 662½ — ¾ Sep 610 610½ 608 609 —1¼ Dec 595 595½ 593¼ 594½ — ¾ Mar 602 602¼ 600½ 601¾ — ½ May 605¾ 606¼ 604 605¼ — ¾ Jul 604¾ 604¾ 604 604 —1¾ Dec 554 555¼ 553½ 554½ Dec 505 505 505 505 —1½ Est. sales 118,233. Wed.’s sales 222,365 Wed.’s open int 1,369,023 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 356½ 358 350 350 —7 May 352¾ 355½ 344¾ 344¾ —8 Jul 355 355 349½ 349½ —6¼ Sep 360¾ 360¾ 354¾ 354¾ —3 Dec 357½ 358¾ 356 358 —1½ Est. sales 583. Wed.’s sales 713 Wed.’s open int 3,393, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1525¼ 1531¾ 1520½ 1528¼ +2½ May 1518½ 1524 1513¾ 1521¼ +1¾ Jul 1509½ 1514¾ 1504¾ 1512½ +2 Aug 1475½ 1480¼ 1471¾ 1478¼ +2¾ Sep 1404 1412¾ 1402½ 1412¼ +4¾ Nov 1372 1381 1370 1380½ +5½ Jan 1376¼ 1385 1374 1384½ +4¾ Mar 1364 1373½ 1363 1372½ +4 May 1358½ 1362¾ 1358 1362¾ — ¾ Jul 1357½ 1365¼ 1357½ 1364¼ +1½ Nov 1292½ 1300¼ 1292½ 1298½ +2½ Est. sales 124,052. Wed.’s sales 250,066 Wed.’s open int 735,403 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 61.20 62.00 61.00 61.86 +.62 May 61.36 62.19 61.18 62.04 +.60 Jul 61.21 61.94 60.98 61.81 +.55 Aug 60.66 61.35 60.50 61.24 +.50 Sep 59.97 60.65 59.96 60.55 +.45 Oct 59.29 59.91 59.26 59.88 +.46 Dec 58.98 59.67 58.90 59.58 +.48 Jan 58.88 59.37 58.84 59.31 +.47 Mar 58.54 59.08 58.54 59.08 +.51 May 58.41 58.96 58.39 58.96 +.54 Dec 57.87 58.06 57.87 58.06 +.42 Est. sales 62,063. Wed.’s sales 151,878 Wed.’s open int 457,919, up 1,406 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 492.20 492.60 489.00 489.90 —1.20 May 475.30 476.20 472.60 473.80 —1.10 Jul 464.10 464.90 461.20 462.40 —1.50 Aug 448.70 449.80 446.80 448.00 —.80 Sep 430.60 432.10 428.90 430.70 —.10 Oct 415.80 418.30 415.20 416.40 —.60 Dec 414.60 415.70 412.40 414.40 —.10 Jan 408.30 410.50 407.60 408.70 —.90 Mar 400.10 400.70 399.10 399.60 —.40 Est. sales 45,767. Wed.’s sales 136,883 Wed.’s open int 455,817, up 2,925

