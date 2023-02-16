CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|767½
|771½
|762¾
|768
|—1¼
|May
|778½
|782¾
|773½
|779¼
|—1
|Jul
|782¾
|787¼
|778¾
|783¾
|—1½
|Sep
|791
|796
|787¾
|792¼
|—2
|Dec
|805¼
|809¾
|801¼
|806
|—2
|Mar
|812½
|815½
|809¾
|813¼
|—3
|May
|810
|810¾
|809¾
|810¾
|—4¾
|Est. sales 38,736.
|Wed.’s sales 134,103
|Wed.’s open int 369,351
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|676½
|677¼
|674¼
|675¼
|—1
|May
|674¼
|674¾
|671¾
|673¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|663½
|663¾
|660½
|662½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|610
|610½
|608
|609
|—1¼
|Dec
|595
|595½
|593¼
|594½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|602
|602¼
|600½
|601¾
|—
|½
|May
|605¾
|606¼
|604
|605¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|604¾
|604¾
|604
|604
|—1¾
|Dec
|554
|555¼
|553½
|554½
|Dec
|505
|505
|505
|505
|—1½
|Est. sales 118,233.
|Wed.’s sales 222,365
|Wed.’s open int 1,369,023
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|356½
|358
|350
|350
|—7
|May
|352¾
|355½
|344¾
|344¾
|—8
|Jul
|355
|355
|349½
|349½
|—6¼
|Sep
|360¾
|360¾
|354¾
|354¾
|—3
|Dec
|357½
|358¾
|356
|358
|—1½
|Est. sales 583.
|Wed.’s sales 713
|Wed.’s open int 3,393,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1525¼
|1531¾
|1520½
|1528¼
|+2½
|May
|1518½
|1524
|1513¾
|1521¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1509½
|1514¾
|1504¾
|1512½
|+2
|Aug
|1475½
|1480¼
|1471¾
|1478¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|1404
|1412¾
|1402½
|1412¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|1372
|1381
|1370
|1380½
|+5½
|Jan
|1376¼
|1385
|1374
|1384½
|+4¾
|Mar
|1364
|1373½
|1363
|1372½
|+4
|May
|1358½
|1362¾
|1358
|1362¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1357½
|1365¼
|1357½
|1364¼
|+1½
|Nov
|1292½
|1300¼
|1292½
|1298½
|+2½
|Est. sales 124,052.
|Wed.’s sales 250,066
|Wed.’s open int 735,403
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|61.20
|62.00
|61.00
|61.86
|+.62
|May
|61.36
|62.19
|61.18
|62.04
|+.60
|Jul
|61.21
|61.94
|60.98
|61.81
|+.55
|Aug
|60.66
|61.35
|60.50
|61.24
|+.50
|Sep
|59.97
|60.65
|59.96
|60.55
|+.45
|Oct
|59.29
|59.91
|59.26
|59.88
|+.46
|Dec
|58.98
|59.67
|58.90
|59.58
|+.48
|Jan
|58.88
|59.37
|58.84
|59.31
|+.47
|Mar
|58.54
|59.08
|58.54
|59.08
|+.51
|May
|58.41
|58.96
|58.39
|58.96
|+.54
|Dec
|57.87
|58.06
|57.87
|58.06
|+.42
|Est. sales 62,063.
|Wed.’s sales 151,878
|Wed.’s open int 457,919,
|up 1,406
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|492.20
|492.60
|489.00
|489.90
|—1.20
|May
|475.30
|476.20
|472.60
|473.80
|—1.10
|Jul
|464.10
|464.90
|461.20
|462.40
|—1.50
|Aug
|448.70
|449.80
|446.80
|448.00
|—.80
|Sep
|430.60
|432.10
|428.90
|430.70
|—.10
|Oct
|415.80
|418.30
|415.20
|416.40
|—.60
|Dec
|414.60
|415.70
|412.40
|414.40
|—.10
|Jan
|408.30
|410.50
|407.60
|408.70
|—.90
|Mar
|400.10
|400.70
|399.10
|399.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 45,767.
|Wed.’s sales 136,883
|Wed.’s open int 455,817,
|up 2,925
