CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 764¾ 770½ 760¼ 762 —2¾ May 775 780 770½ 772 —3 Jul 779½ 784½ 775¾ 777½ —2¼ Sep 785¼ 792¼ 784¾ 786¼ —2¼ Dec 801½ 805¼ 797¼ 799¼ —2¼ Mar 809 812¾ 805¼ 806½ —3½ Jul 789 790¼ 789 790¼ — ¾ Est. sales 62,071. Wed.’s sales 159,944 Wed.’s open int 362,431, up 4,269 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 678¼ 681 675¼ 675½ —3 May 675¾ 678¼ 672¾ 673¾ —2½ Jul 665 666¾ 662 663½ —1¾ Sep 610 610½ 607¾ 608½ —1¾ Dec 595½ 596 593¼ 593¾ —1¾ Mar 602¼ 602½ 600½ 601 —1½ May 604¾ 605½ 604¼ 604¼ —1½ Jul 604¼ 604¼ 603 603¾ —1¼ Dec 550½ 552 550½ 551¼ —1 Est. sales 185,507. Wed.’s sales 420,944 Wed.’s open int 1,320,322, up 893 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 383 388½ 380½ 384 —2½ May 375 381¼ 373½ 378 — ¼ Sep 375 375 375 375 —3¼ Dec 375¼ 378½ 375¼ 378½ — ¾ Est. sales 132. Wed.’s sales 390 Wed.’s open int 3,376, up 79 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1518½ 1533¾ 1512 1514¾ —5 May 1511¾ 1526 1506 1507 —6¾ Jul 1504½ 1516 1497¼ 1498¼ —7¾ Aug 1466 1475 1459¼ 1460 —8¼ Sep 1398 1405¾ 1392 1392¼ —8 Nov 1369¼ 1376 1362 1362¾ —8 Jan 1374¼ 1380 1366¾ 1366¾ —8¼ Mar 1366¼ 1369 1357 1357 —8 May 1359¾ 1359¾ 1352 1352 —7¾ Jul 1362¼ 1362¼ 1356¼ 1356¼ —3 Nov 1298¼ 1298¾ 1288½ 1290½ —5¼ Nov 1224 1224 1220 1220 —8½ Est. sales 205,579. Wed.’s sales 336,245 Wed.’s open int 719,306, up 1,622 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.53 60.99 59.63 59.63 —.95 May 60.66 61.08 59.84 59.84 —.87 Jul 60.58 60.94 59.75 59.75 —.88 Aug 60.27 60.54 59.41 59.41 —.89 Sep 59.81 60.06 58.99 58.99 —.87 Oct 59.33 59.54 58.48 58.49 —.88 Dec 59.15 59.32 58.27 58.27 —.87 Jan 58.84 58.97 58.15 58.15 —.85 Mar 58.33 58.33 57.97 57.97 —.84 Est. sales 76,592. Wed.’s sales 155,905 Wed.’s open int 452,916 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 481.60 488.80 479.70 484.00 +2.10 May 469.00 475.40 467.60 471.40 +1.80 Jul 460.30 466.40 459.60 462.80 +1.30 Aug 445.60 450.30 444.50 447.50 +1.30 Sep 428.70 431.10 426.60 428.90 +1.10 Oct 412.70 415.90 412.00 413.80 +.40 Dec 409.90 413.50 409.40 411.50 +.40 Jan 407.40 408.90 405.80 406.10 —.90 Mar 400.40 401.30 400.40 400.70 +1.60 Est. sales 59,091. Wed.’s sales 159,094 Wed.’s open int 434,474

