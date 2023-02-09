CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|764¾
|770½
|760¼
|762
|—2¾
|May
|775
|780
|770½
|772
|—3
|Jul
|779½
|784½
|775¾
|777½
|—2¼
|Sep
|785¼
|792¼
|784¾
|786¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|801½
|805¼
|797¼
|799¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|809
|812¾
|805¼
|806½
|—3½
|Jul
|789
|790¼
|789
|790¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 62,071.
|Wed.’s sales 159,944
|Wed.’s open int 362,431,
|up 4,269
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|678¼
|681
|675¼
|675½
|—3
|May
|675¾
|678¼
|672¾
|673¾
|—2½
|Jul
|665
|666¾
|662
|663½
|—1¾
|Sep
|610
|610½
|607¾
|608½
|—1¾
|Dec
|595½
|596
|593¼
|593¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|602¼
|602½
|600½
|601
|—1½
|May
|604¾
|605½
|604¼
|604¼
|—1½
|Jul
|604¼
|604¼
|603
|603¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|550½
|552
|550½
|551¼
|—1
|Est. sales 185,507.
|Wed.’s sales 420,944
|Wed.’s open int 1,320,322,
|up 893
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|383
|388½
|380½
|384
|—2½
|May
|375
|381¼
|373½
|378
|—
|¼
|Sep
|375
|375
|375
|375
|—3¼
|Dec
|375¼
|378½
|375¼
|378½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 132.
|Wed.’s sales 390
|Wed.’s open int 3,376,
|up 79
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1518½
|1533¾
|1512
|1514¾
|—5
|May
|1511¾
|1526
|1506
|1507
|—6¾
|Jul
|1504½
|1516
|1497¼
|1498¼
|—7¾
|Aug
|1466
|1475
|1459¼
|1460
|—8¼
|Sep
|1398
|1405¾
|1392
|1392¼
|—8
|Nov
|1369¼
|1376
|1362
|1362¾
|—8
|Jan
|1374¼
|1380
|1366¾
|1366¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|1366¼
|1369
|1357
|1357
|—8
|May
|1359¾
|1359¾
|1352
|1352
|—7¾
|Jul
|1362¼
|1362¼
|1356¼
|1356¼
|—3
|Nov
|1298¼
|1298¾
|1288½
|1290½
|—5¼
|Nov
|1224
|1224
|1220
|1220
|—8½
|Est. sales 205,579.
|Wed.’s sales 336,245
|Wed.’s open int 719,306,
|up 1,622
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|60.53
|60.99
|59.63
|59.63
|—.95
|May
|60.66
|61.08
|59.84
|59.84
|—.87
|Jul
|60.58
|60.94
|59.75
|59.75
|—.88
|Aug
|60.27
|60.54
|59.41
|59.41
|—.89
|Sep
|59.81
|60.06
|58.99
|58.99
|—.87
|Oct
|59.33
|59.54
|58.48
|58.49
|—.88
|Dec
|59.15
|59.32
|58.27
|58.27
|—.87
|Jan
|58.84
|58.97
|58.15
|58.15
|—.85
|Mar
|58.33
|58.33
|57.97
|57.97
|—.84
|Est. sales 76,592.
|Wed.’s sales 155,905
|Wed.’s open int 452,916
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|481.60
|488.80
|479.70
|484.00
|+2.10
|May
|469.00
|475.40
|467.60
|471.40
|+1.80
|Jul
|460.30
|466.40
|459.60
|462.80
|+1.30
|Aug
|445.60
|450.30
|444.50
|447.50
|+1.30
|Sep
|428.70
|431.10
|426.60
|428.90
|+1.10
|Oct
|412.70
|415.90
|412.00
|413.80
|+.40
|Dec
|409.90
|413.50
|409.40
|411.50
|+.40
|Jan
|407.40
|408.90
|405.80
|406.10
|—.90
|Mar
|400.40
|401.30
|400.40
|400.70
|+1.60
|Est. sales 59,091.
|Wed.’s sales 159,094
|Wed.’s open int 434,474
