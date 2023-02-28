OneSpan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219 million.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $232 million to $242 million.

