Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $484.6 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.72 billion, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.39 billion.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $5.03 to $5.69 per share.

