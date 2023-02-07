OneMain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $180…

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $180 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $878 million, or $7.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.54 billion.

