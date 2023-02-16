Oil States International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The energy services company posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.5 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $737.7 million.

