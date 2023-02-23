OGE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported profit of $50.3 million in…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported profit of $50.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $711.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $665.7 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.38 billion.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $1.93 to $2.07 per share.

