Ocugen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.4 million, or 38 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.