Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Monday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The holding company for Oconee Federal Savings posted revenue of $5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.3 million.

