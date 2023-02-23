NV5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $189.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $786.8 million.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.28 to $5.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $878 million to $915 million.

