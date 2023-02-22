NuVasive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.1 million,…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $305.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $40.4 million, or 76 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

