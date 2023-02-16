Nutrien: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 billion. On…

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $7.53 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.66 billion, or $14.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.88 billion.

