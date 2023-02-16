Now: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 7:12 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Now Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $547 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

