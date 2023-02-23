NovoCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.3…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $92.5 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $537.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.