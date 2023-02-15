North American Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.8 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $591.9 million.

