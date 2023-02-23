NLight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54.6 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $242.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $56 million.

