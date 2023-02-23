Nikola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $222.1 million in its fourth…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $222.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $784.2 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.8 million.

