News Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported profit of $67 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period.

