Newpark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Newpark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 5:07 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $20.8 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $815.6 million.

