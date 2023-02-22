Live Radio
New York Mortgage Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 5:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $298.6 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $129 million.

_____

