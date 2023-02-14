NeuBase: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBSE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.