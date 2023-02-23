NetEase: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $573.1 million. The…

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $573.1 million.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.07 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.95 billion, or $4.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.99 billion.

