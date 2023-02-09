Nautilus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

Nautilus expects full-year revenue of $270 million.

