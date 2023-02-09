National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million, or 81 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 80 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $90.7 million, or 50 cents per share.

The retail real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $198.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $569 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $771.6 million.

National Retail Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share.

