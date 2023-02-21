National Health Investors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37 million, or 85 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $192.5 million, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $278.2 million.

National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.24 to $4.30 per share.

