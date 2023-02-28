Natera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142.6 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.40 per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $217.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $547.8 million, or $5.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $820.2 million.

