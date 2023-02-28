Myriad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $678.4 million.

