MYR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) — HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.6…

Listen now to WTOP News

HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) — HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.6 million.

The Henderson, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $864 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.4 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.