MVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The company posted revenue of $47 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.1 million.

