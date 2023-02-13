MRC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21 million, after…

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $869 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $75 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

