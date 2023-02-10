Mr Cooper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $303 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $923 million, or $12.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.