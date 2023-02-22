Mosaic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $523.2 million. The…

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.58 billion, or $10.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.13 billion.

