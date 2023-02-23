Morningstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $475 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.5 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

