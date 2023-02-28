Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $31.8 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $544.4 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.