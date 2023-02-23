ModivCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $656.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.8 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.6 billion.

